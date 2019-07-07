UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Persons Killed, Three Injured Land Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Seven persons killed, three injured land dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Seven persons were killed and three others injured in exchange of fire between two rival groups on land and use of mountainous water dispute in the jurisdiction of Chodhwan police station here on Sunday.

The incident occurred between two groups Pakhakhel tribe and Madozai tribe at Mangal area of tehsil Draban.

The persons of Madozai tribe, Latif, Ahmad Shah, Habib and Asmat Jan of Madozai have been killed while Qayoon and Salim sustained bullet injuries.

Similarly, two real brothers of Pakhakhel tribe Zahir Shah and Tahir Shah have been killed while Shahid became injured during exchange of fire.

The name and tribe of third deceased person did not confirm yet.

The police said land and mountainous water dispute was running for the last 40 years between these two tribes.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Water Police Station Sunday

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s presser reached drop scene before ..

4 minutes ago

Video scandal: Maryam Nawaz to face another case?

16 minutes ago

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

1 hour ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

1 hour ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.