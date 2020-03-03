Seven persons receive injuries as roof caves in Multan

Seven persons of a family sustained injuries as roof of a dilapidated house caved in, here on Tuesday

MULTAN

According to Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred at Grass Mandi. The roof of a house, owned by Shabbir Khan, collapsed suddenly.

Resultantly, seven persons namely Shabbir, Aamir, Mushtaq, Babar Ali, Hameed, Naveed and a kid sustained injuries.

Two injured were shifted to hospital by local people. However, Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and provided treatment to the other injured, said spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Ehsan Shahid.