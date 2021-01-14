UrduPoint.com
Seven Petrol Pumps Sealed In Karak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:43 AM

Seven petrol pumps sealed in karak

Assistant Commissioner Karak, Muhammad Shah Jamil along with Inspector Customs FBR during inspection on Thursday sealed seven petrol pumps for their illegal status

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Karak, Muhammad Shah Jamil along with Inspector Customs FBR during inspection on Thursday sealed seven petrol pumps for their illegal status.

A statement from AC Office said the action was taken on instructions issued by the Deputy Commissioner Karak, Abdul Ghafoor Shah regarding action against illegal petrol pumps in the district.

Six petrol pumps were sealed in Doba area while one in Karak for not having any NOC or Form-K from the DC Office.

The owners of the petrol pumps were directed to acquire NOC and Form-K from the DC Office within a stipulated time period otherwise further legal action would be initiated against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

