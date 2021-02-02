Seven pharmacies sealed for selling unregistered, without warranty medicines

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A team of drug inspectors sealed seven medical stores on Nishtar Road and Clock Tower road for selling unregistered and without warranty medicines besides drug sale licence violations, said an official source.

Under the supervision of Deputy Secretary Health Abdullah Khurram Niazi and Chief Drug Controller, Punjab, Azhar Jamal Saleemi , The team comprising Drug Controller, Sher shah Town, Abdul Latif, Deputy Drug Controller, Bosan Town, Dr Masood Ahmed, Deputy drug Controller, Shah Rukne Alam Town, Shazia Sharif, Drug Inspector Asif Nawaz, Drug Inspector, Aqeel Shehzad inspected different medical stores in Whole Sale Market on Clock Towers and Nishtar Road on Monday night.

Three pharmacies were sealed each at Clock Tower market and on Nishtar road while one was closed at Katchery road during the crackdown, the source informed.

A heavy contingent of police was accompanying the team to avoid an untoward incident.

Al Fareed Traders, and Taj Traders Ghanta Ghar, were sealed under Drug Act, 1976 due to without Drug Sale License, unregistered Drugs and without warranty medicine.

While M/s Asgher Homeo Store, Katchary Road, was sealed under drug act due to selling unregistered Drugs.

Super Homeo Store, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Multan was sealed due to selling unregistered drugs whereas Mehran Medical Store, Mehran medicine Plaza, and its godown were sealed due to selling Drugs without license, without warranty medicine and for selling govt medicines.

Shafi Medical Store, Mehran Plaza, and its godown were sealed due to selling physician Samples, and narcotics drugs while Gohar Medical store, Mehran Plaza, and its godown were also sealed due to unwarranted medicines, and narcotics drugs.

The team took two drugs on Form 4 for test and analysis, the sources said. Two FIRs have also been registered against owners of pharmacies with Chehlyluk Police station, concluded the source.