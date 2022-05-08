Seven PHP officials suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Seven officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police including an Assistant Sub Inspector were suspended on the charge of habitual absence, negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers.

A spokesman for the PHP police said on Sunday that SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal paid a surprise visit to PHP Post Sahianwala and checked crime control situation, attendance of Jawans and their discipline.

He found 6 PHP Jawans absent from duty and indulged in habitual absence, negligence and delinquency as well.

Therefore, he immediately suspended ASI Adeel Mustafa, constables- Sohail Mubarak, Umar Farooq, Saddam Hussain, Muharrar Ishrat Naveed and Imdad Hussain.

The SSP Patrolling also suspended in-charge PHP police Tahira Abad on the charge of abuse of powers while further action against him was underway.

The SSP Patrolling warned the PHP staff to perform their duties diligently and dedicated, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

He also directed the wireless operators to remain alert round the clock and immediately respond to the calls on 15 and 1124.

He said that he would positively visit the beat areas to check the presence and duty of the PHP Jawans and no negligence would be tolerated at all.

He directed the patrolling teams to keep vigil eyes on black spots as well as suspect personsbesides updating the lists of criminals including proclaimed offenders so that prompt action couldbe taken against them to control crimes on roads.