Seven plaintiffs get relief through Ombudsman Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :On intervene of the office of Ombudsman Punjab, seven individuals of different departments got legal relief worth Rs 14,226,380.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the spokesman announced that in compliance with the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab's direction, Government Said Mitha Teaching Hospital Lahore has duly settled the outstanding employment dues of Ms Ruqiya Batool. She has been provided with a payment of Rs 3,707,890 in addition to the creation of an OSD post with a monthly salary of Rs 45,752.

Furthermore, the ombudsman's office had taken action to provide a travel allowance of three million rupees to the teachers from 1100 schools in Sheikhupura district who were engaged in dengue focal person duties, the spokesman said.

On complaints of non-payment of pension-related amounts, the irrigation department has disbursed Rs 11,74,254 to Saher Begum, a widow from Attock.

Additionally, the office of the Accountant General Punjab has not only reinstated the pension of Zubaida Begum from Gujrat but has also issued her Rs 12,14,867 as arrears of her pension, added the spokesperson.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation has granted financial assistance of 1.6 million rupees to Azra Tahir, the widow of a sanitary worker. Moreover, the accounts office in Gujranwala has not only transferred the pension of plaintiff Muhammad Abdullah's deceased father to his widowed mother but has also disbursed a payment ofRs 21,05,700 to her after the involvement of the ombudsman's office.

Furthermore, the board of Intermediate & Secondary education Lahore has settled the dues of one Usman Khan, amounting to Rs 14,23,669, following the mediation of the ombudsman's office, concluded the spokesman.