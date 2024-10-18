Open Menu

Seven Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed seven plots over illegal use of commercial purposes.

An FDA spokesman said here on Friday that a team checked various housing colonies and found use of seven residential plots in Madina Town for commercial purposes without getting permission from the department and without completing requirements.

Therefore, FDA Enforcement Team headed by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa sealed premises of these plots including Plot No.3, 10, 21, 32, 34, 50 and 51 in W-block Madina Town.

Their owners were also warned that they would be sent behind bars if they again violated the law. They were also advised to pay commercialization fee first and then use their plots for commercial purposes, spokesman added.

