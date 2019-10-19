UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Points Of Suleman Mountain To Get Tourist Resorts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:08 PM

Seven points of Suleman Mountain to get tourist resorts

Tourist resorts will be built at seven high altitude points of the Suleman Mountain Range near DG Khan to promote tourism

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Tourist resorts will be built at seven high altitude points of the Suleman Mountain Range near DG Khan to promote tourism.

Deputy commissioner DG Khan Waqas Rasheed said on Saturday that the initiative was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote tourism in tribal areas and introduce the Suleman Mountain Range to rest of the world.

He said high altitude points included Mubarki, Yakbai, Gulki, Mat Chandia, Anari, Baarthi, and Sanghar.

Work had already begun on most of the resorts, the DC added.

The initiative would pave the way for development of the area and provide means of earning to locals.

Meanwhile, DC Waqas Rasheed also visited tribal areas and witnessed ongoing work on Zain Baarthi Road.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Road Sanghar Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Business deals at carpet show to boost economy: PC ..

36 seconds ago

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar warns opposition against ..

37 seconds ago

Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews law,order situation in ..

39 seconds ago

15 outlaws held, stolen car and narcotic recovered ..

43 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority to open Ataturk Aven ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority teams make joint vis ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.