Seven points of Suleman Mountain to get tourist resorts

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Tourist resorts will be built at seven high altitude points of the Suleman Mountain Range near DG Khan to promote tourism.

Deputy commissioner DG Khan Waqas Rasheed said on Saturday that the initiative was taken on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to promote tourism in tribal areas and introduce the Suleman Mountain Range to rest of the world.

He said high altitude points included Mubarki, Yakbai, Gulki, Mat Chandia, Anari, Baarthi, and Sanghar.

Work had already begun on most of the resorts, the DC added.

The initiative would pave the way for development of the area and provide means of earning to locals.

Meanwhile, DC Waqas Rasheed also visited tribal areas and witnessed ongoing work on Zain Baarthi Road.