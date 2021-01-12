UrduPoint.com
Seven Police Officers Shuffled; Adl. IGP Headquarters, Investigations Replaced

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:38 PM

Seven police officers shuffled; Adl. IGP Headquarters, Investigations replaced

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Sanaullah Abbassi on Tuesday shuffled seven PSP officers and posted them against new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Sanaullah Abbassi on Tuesday shuffled seven PSP officers and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued here, Additional IGP Headquarters Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan (BS-21) has been transferred and posted as Additional IGP Investigations by replacing Capt. (Rtd.

) Feroz Shah (BS-20) who has been directed to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

DIG Operation Kashif Alam has been transferred and posted as Additional IGP Headquarters, DPO Swat Qasim Ali Khan (BS-19) has been transferred and posted as DPO Karak by replacing Irfanullah Khan who has been directed to report to CPO.

Similarly, Dilawar Khan Bangash who was awaiting posting at CPO has been transferred and posted as DPO Swat and Additional SP Kohat Ikram Ullah has been transferred and posted as DPO Hangu.

