Seven police officers transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Akhtar Hayat, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Special Branch and posted him as DIG Investigation.

Meanwhile, provincial government has also transferred five other provincial police officers and assigned them new assignments.

Bakht Zada, Superintendent Police (SP) Traffic has been posted a SP Investigation District Khyber, Umar Daraz Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Security School of Tactics Hayatabad (BPS 17) as acting SP Investigation South Waziristan, Ashiq Hussain, DSP Security ( BPS 17) has been posted as SP Investigation North Waziristan, Sajjad Ahmad, DSP (BS 17) whose services were at the disposal of DIG Special Branch has been posted as SP Investigation District Mohmand, Khalid Usman, DSP Anti Corruption Establishment has been posted as Acting SP Investigation Kurram and Ali Hassan, DSP( BS 17) whose services were at the disposal of Counter Terrorism Department has been posted as Acting Investigation SP Orakzai.

It was notified by Office of KP Inspector General Police KP here Tuesday.