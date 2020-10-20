UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Police Officers Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:28 PM

Seven police officers transferred

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Akhtar Hayat, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Special Branch and posted him as DIG Investigation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Akhtar Hayat, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Special Branch and posted him as DIG Investigation.

Meanwhile, provincial government has also transferred five other provincial police officers and assigned them new assignments.

Bakht Zada, Superintendent Police (SP) Traffic has been posted a SP Investigation District Khyber, Umar Daraz Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Security School of Tactics Hayatabad (BPS 17) as acting SP Investigation South Waziristan, Ashiq Hussain, DSP Security ( BPS 17) has been posted as SP Investigation North Waziristan, Sajjad Ahmad, DSP (BS 17) whose services were at the disposal of DIG Special Branch has been posted as SP Investigation District Mohmand, Khalid Usman, DSP Anti Corruption Establishment has been posted as Acting SP Investigation Kurram and Ali Hassan, DSP( BS 17) whose services were at the disposal of Counter Terrorism Department has been posted as Acting Investigation SP Orakzai.

It was notified by Office of KP Inspector General Police KP here Tuesday.

Related Topics

Corruption North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic Government P

Recent Stories

FAB shareholders approve transfer of legacy FGB ba ..

1 hour ago

Pakistani diaspora should play role in promoting P ..

57 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

2 hours ago

Simple enforcement of law in Sindh become a joke d ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

2 hours ago

Slim 51% Majority Wants Judge Amy Coney Barrett Se ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.