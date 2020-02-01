UrduPoint.com
Seven Police Officers' Transfers In Sargodha

Sat 01st February 2020

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Ammara Ather has transferred seven police officers in the district on administrative grounds

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Ammara Ather has transferred seven police officers in the district on administrative grounds.

Police spokesman said Saturday that according to notification Sub-inspector Farooq Hasnaat has been transferred and posted as SHO at Satellite Town PS, Inspector Muhammad Khalid posted at Jhaverian PS and Sub-inspector Iqrar Abbas has been posted at Atta Shaheed police station.

Whereas Inspector Qaisar Ealhi posted at District Investigation Branch, Inspector Farooq Latif as Incharge Investigation Cantonment PS, Sub-inspector Sohail Zafar as Incharge Investigation Bhalwal PS and Inspector Muhammad Ishtiaq ordered to report at Police line.

