Seven police officers' transfers in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Ammara Ather has transferred seven police officers in the district on administrative grounds.

Police spokesman said Saturday that according to notification Sub-inspector Farooq Hasnaat has been transferred and posted as SHO at Satellite Town PS, Inspector Muhammad Khalid posted at Jhaverian PS and Sub-inspector Iqrar Abbas has been posted at Atta Shaheed police station.

Whereas Inspector Qaisar Ealhi posted at District Investigation Branch, Inspector Farooq Latif as Incharge Investigation Cantonment PS, Sub-inspector Sohail Zafar as Incharge Investigation Bhalwal PS and Inspector Muhammad Ishtiaq ordered to report at Police line.