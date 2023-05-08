UrduPoint.com

Seven Police Pickets Disbanded In Distt

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Esa Khan Sukhera disbanded seven police pickets across the district under the directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IG) Dr Usman Anwar on Monday.

According to a notification issued here, "The seven police pickets including Jamlera of Gagu Mandi police station, Nisar Boota of Sheikh Fazal PS, Dulan Bangla, Village 457/EB of Sadar PS, Village 48/WB of Sadar Vehari PS, Dakota of Mitro PS and Jallah Jeem police picket of Sadar Melsi police station have been disbanded." "The staff and vehicles have been handed over to the relevant police stations," it added.

DPO Esa Khan Sukhera said, "The police pickets have been disbanded as per directives of the IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

