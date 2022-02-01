Seven police units constituted to clear traffic congestion in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Yunus has inaugurated seven `traffic congestion response units' which would ensure smooth traffic flow at the busy areas of the city.

At the inauguration of the units, the IGP said that unit members would rush to the reported area and would ensure smooth flow of traffic through prompt action.

He said that such a step would help to address the public complaints related to traffic mess while travel on the busy roads of the city would become easier.

Islamabad police chief also appreciated the performance of SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and hoped for the effective performance of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under his supervision.

It is pertinent to mention that one unit would have four motorbikes and one vehicle having the camera to capture the snap of the rush area. The performance of these units would be monitored through a safe city project.

These units would focus on those busy areas where schools, colleges, offices and market are located.

These units would have the mandate to take action against those who involve in violation of traffic rules.

These units would perform duties under the supervision of SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal.