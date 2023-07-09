Open Menu

Seven POs Arrested In Two Months Through Interpol: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Seven POs arrested in two months through Interpol: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that police have issued 40 red notices during last two months against proclaimed offenders who escaped to foreign.

He said that the police have arrested seven POs through Interpol and FIA adding that they arrested POs who were involved in heinous crimes.

He said that the police have arrested another PO namely Qamar from Dubai and handed it over to District Vehari Police for further investigations.

The RPO lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against POs who escaped to other countries.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Po Vehari Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

39 minutes ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

39 minutes ago
 TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

1 hour ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

4 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

6 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

6 hours ago
Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

6 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

6 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

6 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan