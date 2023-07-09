Seven POs arrested in two months through Interpol: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that police have issued 40 red notices during last two months against proclaimed offenders who escaped to foreign.

He said that the police have arrested seven POs through Interpol and FIA adding that they arrested POs who were involved in heinous crimes.

He said that the police have arrested another PO namely Qamar from Dubai and handed it over to District Vehari Police for further investigations.

The RPO lauded the police team and directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against POs who escaped to other countries.