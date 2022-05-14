UrduPoint.com

Seven POs Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Seven POs held in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) as well as court absconders in the district.

The police said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused, who were identified as Mazhar, Nawaz, Naveed, Ghulam Ali, Hamid, Asif and Masal Khan.

They were wanted to police in heinous crimes like robbery, abduction for ransom, murder and attempt of murder.

