Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :FESCO task force caught seven persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Saturday that FESCO task force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha city including Otiya village,chak 60 NB,chak 65 NB and 92 NB and caught seven people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were:Abdul Ghaffar,Ghulam Abbas,Younis,Rizwan,Feroz Ali,Latif and Rafique.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.

