Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven persons accused of electricity theft.

Police said on Friday that the team conducted raids at various areas including chak Sayedian, Kot Miana village, Naseerpur Japan,chak 8NB and found that seven people were stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Allah Ditta, Amanullah, Tabbasum Ali, Tariq, Abbas, Sher Muhammad and Gulzar Ahmed.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.