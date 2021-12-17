UrduPoint.com

Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven persons accused of electricity theft.

Police said on Friday that the team conducted raids at various areas including chak Sayedian, Kot Miana village, Naseerpur Japan,chak 8NB and found that seven people were stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were: Allah Ditta, Amanullah, Tabbasum Ali, Tariq, Abbas, Sher Muhammad and Gulzar Ahmed.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Japan From FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

29 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

24 minutes ago
 NCOC announces winter vacations in educational ins ..

NCOC announces winter vacations in educational institutions from 3rd January

24 minutes ago
 UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised ..

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impac ..

24 minutes ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

24 minutes ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.