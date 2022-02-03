Seven power pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven persons accused of electricity theft.

Police said on Thursday that FESCO task force conducted raids at various areas of Sargodha city including Jhamra, Pindi Kot,chak Misrah and caught seven people over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were--Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ijaz, Kamran, Arshad, Pervaiz and others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered cases against pilferers.