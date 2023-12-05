Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines

and metre tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

Police registered cases against pilferers.