Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines.

The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

Police registered cases against the pilferers.