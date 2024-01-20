Seven power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown,here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines.

The accused were identified as Faisal,Waris Hussain,Mehmood Ahmad,Muhammad Bashir,Muhammad Burhan,Ghulam Ahmad and Javed Iqbal.

Police registered cases against the pilferers.