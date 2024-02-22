Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught seven accused, including Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar.

Police registered cases against the accused.