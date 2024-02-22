Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district
and caught seven accused, including Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar.
Police registered cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Importance of books, library can not be ignored'3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 27 kite flyers, sellers with 1600 kites, 31 string rolls3 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur stresses maintenance law & order across region12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in a firing at Nasir Bagh13 minutes ago
-
Senators laud dedication, commitment of MoCC&EC, members at Climate body’s farewell meeting22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to use laser land levelers before cultivating crops22 minutes ago
-
Education department announces exam schedule22 minutes ago
-
Health of superintendent Jail improves22 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana reviews Ramzan Arrangements23 minutes ago
-
Two 'car snatchers' booked23 minutes ago
-
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala32 minutes ago