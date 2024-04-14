Seven power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Sunday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others. Police registered cases against them.