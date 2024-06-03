Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) claimed on Monday
to have caught seven power pilferers from various parts of the district.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas
of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft
from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.
Police have registered cases against the accused.
