Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers
during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district
and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines
and metre tampering.
The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.
The police registered cases against the accused.
