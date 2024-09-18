Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district

and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines

and metre tampering.

The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

The police registered cases against the accused.