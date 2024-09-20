Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers in a crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.

The accused were identified as Imran, Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others. The police have registered cases against the accused.