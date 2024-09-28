Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat and Safdar. Police registered cases against them.
