Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas in the district
and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines
and metre tampering.
The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.
The police registered cases against the accused.
