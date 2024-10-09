Seven power pilferers booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas in the district

and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines

and metre tampering.

The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

The police registered cases against the accused.