Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown, here on Monday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided on various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.
Police have registered cases against the power pilferers.
