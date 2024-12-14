Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) A Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown launched here on Saturday.

According to official sources, the task force raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. On a report of FESCO, police registered cases against them.

