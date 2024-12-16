Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

Police have registered cases against the power pilferers.

