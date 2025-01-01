Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
The team various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others.
Police registered cases against them.
