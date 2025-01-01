Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

The team various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others.

Police registered cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

10 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

11 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

11 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

11 hours ago
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

11 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation

11 hours ago
 Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewa ..

Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

11 hours ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production, ex ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

11 hours ago
 Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyb ..

Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan