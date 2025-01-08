Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources,the team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as-- Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.
Police registered cases against pilferers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DCs directed to replace staff in arms branch annually to ensure transparency1 minute ago
-
KP CM pays tribute to three martyred soldiers in Mohmand, Karak operations1 minute ago
-
DC reviews 85 ongoing projects:2 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
Youth role is crucial in addressing challenges of climate change2 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in firing incident2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches climate change courses to build resilience2 minutes ago
-
Food commodities inspected at Tank bazaar12 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for prompt resolution of public grievances22 minutes ago
-
PFA checks 16,326 food points in 202422 minutes ago
-
'Dialogue with PTI to remain unbroken', Senator Irfan assures32 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 65 kg drugs in eight operations32 minutes ago