Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Seven power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force team caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,the team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as-- Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

48 minutes ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Na ..

ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

2 hours ago
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

3 hours ago
 Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

5 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan