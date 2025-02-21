Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

