Seven power pilferers booked in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO task force caught seven persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :FESCO task force caught seven persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Saturday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at various areas of Sargodha district including Fazil Town, Factory Area, Sillanwali and Bhagtawala and caught seven people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were-- Sharif,Ghulam Dastgir, Feroz, Siddique, Rafique , Afzal and Iqbal Jutt.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases.