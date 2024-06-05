Seven power pilferers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown,here on Wednesday.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused identified as Imran Haider,Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others who were involved in electricity theft from main lines and metre tampering.

Police registered cases against pilferers.