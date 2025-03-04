Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Held

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Tuesday caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here.

According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Usman,Rafaqat,Riasat,Sadaqat and others.

Police registered cases against them.

