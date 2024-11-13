Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan

DI Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team has nabbed seven power pilferers red handedly during operation conducted against power theft in different areas of Mandhraan Sub-division.

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division Eng. Naeem Uddin, under the supervision of XEN Rural division Eng.

Muaz, conducted operation against power theft in different areas including Chashma road, Bhatti Town, Diyal road, Workshop colony, Saggu, Budhani and Shorkot.

During the operation, the Pesco team seven electricity thieves were nabbed red-handedly including Allah Nawaz, Asmat ullah, Zeshan, Aftab, Bilal, Imran Ali and Javed.

The Pesco team also got registered separate cases against these power thieves in Shorkot police station.

The PESCO authorities have said the crackdown against the power theft would be continued indiscriminately and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

