Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Nabbed Red Handedly In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Seven power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) team has nabbed seven power pilferers red handedly during operation conducted against power theft in different areas of Mandhraan Sub-division.

A PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division Eng. Naeem Uddin, under the supervision of XEN Rural division Eng. Muaz, conducted operation against power theft in different areas including Chashma road, Bhatti Town, Diyal road, Workshop colony, Saggu, Budhani and Shorkot.

During the operation, the Pesco team seven electricity thieves were nabbed red-handedly including Allah Nawaz, Asmat ullah, Zeshan, Aftab, Bilal, Imran Ali and Javed.

The Pesco team also got registered separate cases against these power thieves in Shorkot police station.

The PESCO authorities have said the crackdown against the power theft would be continued indiscriminately and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Police Station Company Road PESCO

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

3 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

4 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

4 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

4 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

5 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

5 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan