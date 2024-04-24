Open Menu

Seven Power Pilferers Netted

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Seven power pilferers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat ,Safdar and others.

Police registered cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

29 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

36 minutes ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

14 hours ago
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

14 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

18 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

20 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

21 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan