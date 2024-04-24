Seven Power Pilferers Netted
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat ,Safdar and others.
Police registered cases against them.
