Seven Power Thieves Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.
According to official sources, a team raided various areas of the district and caught the accused for stealing electricity from the main lines and through meter tampering.
They were identified as islam Haider, Bashir, Luqman, Safeer and others.
Police have registered cases against the alleged pilferers.
