Seven power thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas in the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

The police registered cases against the accused.