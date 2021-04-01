UrduPoint.com
Seven Private Member Bills Introduced In NA

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as seven private member bills including the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill,202l, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Articles- l,51and l06), the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill,202l, the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Croup Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 202I, the Minimum Wages for Unskilled Workers (Amendment) Bill, 202l and the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The bills were moved by the Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mohsin Dawar, Ms Shahida Rehmani, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Javed Husnain, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Alamgir Khan in the house respectively.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation after not opposing by the treasury benches.

