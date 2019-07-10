Seven private schools sealed for collecting vacation fees

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Kohat district administration here on Wednesday sealed seven private schools for collecting fee of vacation from students.

Schools were sealed for collecting fees of June, July and August. school owners were also warned of strict actions if they failed to comply with the directives of district administration.

Meanwhile, District Administration and Kohat Food Authority Wednesday sealed a bakery in Darra Adam Khel Bazar over using forbidden food colours in confectioneries and bakery items.

During the raid, conducted for the first time in Darra, teams of district administration and food authority also discarded 30 kilograms of food items prepared by using forbidden food colours. Teams also inspected 12 outlets including bakeries and eateries in Darra Bazar and checked food quality.