UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Private Schools Sealed For Collecting Vacation Fees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Seven private schools sealed for collecting vacation fees

Kohat district administration here on Wednesday sealed seven private schools for collecting fee of vacation from students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) : Kohat district administration here on Wednesday sealed seven private schools for collecting fee of vacation from students.

Schools were sealed for collecting fees of June, July and August. school owners were also warned of strict actions if they failed to comply with the directives of district administration.

Meanwhile, District Administration and Kohat Food Authority Wednesday sealed a bakery in Darra Adam Khel Bazar over using forbidden food colours in confectioneries and bakery items.

During the raid, conducted for the first time in Darra, teams of district administration and food authority also discarded 30 kilograms of food items prepared by using forbidden food colours. Teams also inspected 12 outlets including bakeries and eateries in Darra Bazar and checked food quality.

Related Topics

Kohat June July August From

Recent Stories

German Cabinet Refuses to Go Into Detail About Mer ..

22 seconds ago

Kremlin Sees No Reason for President to React to R ..

4 minutes ago

'Alexa, my head hurts': UK health service signs up ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani warns UK of tanker seizure 'consequ ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgaria to buy eight F-16 US fighter jets

4 minutes ago

Delegation of Opposition Lawmakers From Georgia to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.