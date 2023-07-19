Open Menu

Seven Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Police have arrested seven pro-claimed offenders from different areas during a crackdown here on Wednesday

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral Police held Amin Khan, wanted in the case of murder who had shot and killed Wajid Khan along with his colleagues 05 months ago over a loan dispute.

Ratta Amral police registered a case on the complaint of victim's brother.

Similarly, Pirwadhai police nabbed Suleman who was wanted in cheque dishonor case while another accused Abdul Hameed who was wanted in the murder case.

Both the accused were wanted by police since last year.

While, Wah Cantt police netted Yusuf who was involved in a robbery case.

Taxila Police arrested Abdul Rehman in a robbery case also.

Airport police arrested two proclaimed offenders Jameel and Ijaz who were involved in a dispute case.

The advertising criminals were wanted by the airport police since last year.

The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team adding that such elements will be punished according to law.

