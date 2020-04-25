Seven Proclaimed Offenders arrested in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:34 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Faisel Gulzar, teams of various police stations of district have started operation against proclaimed offenders and conducted raids at different areas under their jurisdiction.

Police have succeeded in arresting seven proclaimed offenders as named Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Bilal, Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Baddar, Qurban Ali, Muhammad Ashraf and Gulzar Ahmed.

The proclaimed Offenders were wanted in over dozen of cases of robbery, theft and attempt of murder.

Police have started further investigation.

