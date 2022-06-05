Seven proclaimed offenders nabbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) including one under section 7ATA during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the proclaimed offender staff conducted raids at different locations of the district and arrested the wanted criminals.

The proclaimed offender namely Ghulam Nazak was involved in abduction for ransom case of Ghazanfar Abbas at Gulgasht police station under section 365A and 7ATA. The other criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The arrested criminals have been handed over to concerned police stations where further investigations were underway, police sources added.