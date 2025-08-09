Open Menu

Seven Proclaimed Offenders Nabbed As Tank Police Crackdown On Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Seven proclaimed offenders nabbed as Tank police crackdown on criminals

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Tank police has arrested seven proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases, including murder, and recovered arms from them.

According to police spokesman, following the directives of Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar and under the supervision of District Police Officer Tank Shabir Hussain Shah, the district police launched extensive snap checking, search-and-strike operations, and raids across the district.

DSP Rural Haji Kifayatullah Khan, along with SHO Ghul Imam Police Station Taus Khan, apprehended proclaimed offender named Khan Wazir son of Ustan Muhammad, resident of Darrki, recovering a 3x3 bore rifle from his possession.

He was wanted to police in five separate cases.

In a separate operation led by DSP City Circle Parvez Shah and Additional SHO City Police Station Fareedullah Khan, six proclaimed offenders were arrested from various localities of Tank City. The arrested accused included Akhtarullah, Haji Naseer Khan, Hasti Khan, Fareedullah, Muhammad Altaf, and Ikramullah. All the arrested accused were wanted to police in multiple criminal cases.

DPO Tank Shabir Hussain Shah lauded the performance of the police teams, reiterating that indiscriminate action against criminal elements would continue to ensure peace and order in the district.

Recent Stories

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

21 minutes ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

2 hours ago
 World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

2 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

3 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

4 hours ago
EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

5 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

5 hours ago
 Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang d ..

Foreign firms boost growth in Beijing's Chaoyang district

6 hours ago
 Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House ..

Azerbaijan, Armenia sign peace deal at White House summit with Trump

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Can ..

Prime Minister Carney announces pay raises for Canadian Armed Forces

6 hours ago
 Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza ..

Germany, allies reject Israeli plan to occupy Gaza, Berlin halts military export ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan