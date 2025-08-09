Seven proclaimed offenders nabbed as Tank police crackdown on criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Tank police has arrested seven proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases, including murder, and recovered arms from them.

According to police spokesman, following the directives of Regional Police Officer Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar and under the supervision of District Police Officer Tank Shabir Hussain Shah, the district police launched extensive snap checking, search-and-strike operations, and raids across the district.

DSP Rural Haji Kifayatullah Khan, along with SHO Ghul Imam Police Station Taus Khan, apprehended proclaimed offender named Khan Wazir son of Ustan Muhammad, resident of Darrki, recovering a 3x3 bore rifle from his possession.

He was wanted to police in five separate cases.

In a separate operation led by DSP City Circle Parvez Shah and Additional SHO City Police Station Fareedullah Khan, six proclaimed offenders were arrested from various localities of Tank City. The arrested accused included Akhtarullah, Haji Naseer Khan, Hasti Khan, Fareedullah, Muhammad Altaf, and Ikramullah. All the arrested accused were wanted to police in multiple criminal cases.

DPO Tank Shabir Hussain Shah lauded the performance of the police teams, reiterating that indiscriminate action against criminal elements would continue to ensure peace and order in the district.