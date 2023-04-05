Seven profiteers booked:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested seven shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of city on Wednesday.

According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points, including Khushab Road, Khayyam Chowk, Noori Gate, University Road,Chak 49 NB and arrested 07 profiteers-Muhammad Aslam,.

Muhammad Hayyat,Idrees,Abdul Rehman,Waseem, Muhammad Bashir and Gul Muhammad.

The team got registered cases against them and imposed fines as well.