SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Seven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various areas of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates visited various areas including Chak 86-SB,Chak 31-SB and found that Adnan,Abdul Rehman,Umar,Naeem,Ejaz,Bashir and Imtiaz were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

Cases were registered against them.